Holiday shopping events from Aunt Esther’s Attic

 (WFRV) – Holiday shopping can be fun thanks to Bountiful Boutiques like Aunt Esther’s Attic in Menasha.

They have two shopping events coming up, The Comfy Cozy Are We event is November 7 from 11 am – 6 pm, where there will be appetizers, refreshments, prizes, live music, and of course, discounts.

Then on Saturday, November 9 from 1 – 7 pm, is the Bazaar After Dark event.

You can find Aunt Esther’s Attic at 198 Main Street in Menasha. Follow them on Facebook and connect with them online at auntesthersattic.com.

