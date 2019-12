(WFRV) – It’s time to dress up for the holidays and Bu-Tiffle Things Boutique in De Pere has a lot of options for you.

Be sure to mention Local 5 Live for 20% off today.

You can find them at 614 George Street in De Pere, next to Chatterhouse 2016. Reach them by phone at 920-351-3140, online at butifflethings.com and follow them on Facebook as well.