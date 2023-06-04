GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – From tractor rides, to farm animals, to a freshly made breakfast, Collins Farm in Greenleaf had something in store for everyone at Brown County’s Breakfast on the Farm.

The dairy farm has been with the Collins’ family since the 80s. They hosted the event two years ago, and owner Kevin Collins was happy to lend his farm again.

“I think we have a couple generations removed from farming, so it’s huge that we are exposing them to it, and that they get to see just all the operations of it. If they leave with one thing, to understand how that was made or how they were cared for, so when something else comes up, they understand the challenges a farm has and that’s the things you do to make farming great,” Collins says.

The event is the largest fundraiser for Brown County Dairy Promotions, a nonprofit which helps introduce youth to a passion for agriculture.

Board member Kristy Theunis says, “I love seeing the people, I love seeing the families out having a good time. If I wasn’t here working it, my kids would be here with me enjoying it. It’s just a great day for the family to get out here, be on a farm, and learn where your foods coming from.”

Hundreds of families were feasting on breakfast, including Jamie Carlson from Manitowoc and her family. She attended the event in years past, and says the atmosphere was great this time around.

“It’s really fun. [Collins Dairy Farm] did a really nice job. I like that you purchase your ticket right away and get right in the food lines, so you can just get your breakfast on the farm right away and then head on over to do all the fun activities that they have going on,” Carlson says.

Enjoying some of the other activities like petting the animals and climbing on the hay bales was Noah Blaumert’s family.

The Morrison native says, “My wife grew up on a dairy farm, so it’s nice to take the kids out and show them the inside look at how an operation works.”

Local 5’s Millaine Wells also emceed the event.