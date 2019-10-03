Center Stage Program welcomes 23 schools for 2019-20 season, partners with WFRV Local 5

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — 23 local high schools are gearing up to participate in the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Each of the participating theater programs will have their shows critiqued by a team of professionals who will provide educational feedback for directors and students.

The Center Stage Program will also offer the opportunity to participate in seven workshops with touring performers in a variety of disciplines at the Fox Cities P.A.C.

The 8-month program leads up to the 4th annual Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase, a red-carpet celebration of high school theater featuring performances and recognizing outstanding achievements.

During the May 16 showcase, a Best Actress and Best Actor winner will be selected to go to New York for a week-long theater intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway known as The Jimmy Awards.

Tickets for the Showcase can be purchased at the Fox Cities PAC ticket office in person, by phone at 800-982-2787, or through Ticketmaster.