COMBINED LOCKS, WIS. (WFRV) – For over a decade the children’s giving tree has provided Christmas gifts to children suffering from cancer. Children’s Giving Tree president Bonnie Manskee says the organization aims to spread joy to those suffering from an illness.



“We’re going to be there to make sure that while they’re here we’re going to make them happy,” stated Manskee.



The organization is giving away more than 700 gifts to those in need, children’s Giving Tree Vice President Vicki Hermans says they take pride in serving families during the holidays.



“Like Bonnie said the one day this family can forget there’s cancer in there and there’s happiness and joy and opening presents and having a big meal,” said Hermans.



Families are expected to receive their gifts before Christmas