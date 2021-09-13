Community hosts addiction recovery celebration and memorial walk in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton community gathered to show their support for those recovering from addiction and those who have lost their battle to addiction.

The Fox Cities Recovery Celebration and Memorial Walk at City Park in Appleton was a day of celebration and remembrance with 93 memorial signs with over 200 people who attended. During the event, they also displayed the 5 WI Faces of Addiction and Recovery Quilts.

Tom Farley, the older brother of actor Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose 22 years ago was in attendance, sharing his story. Several community members also shared their thoughts on the day, “They need to be told addiction doesn’t define anyone and death by addiction impacts everyone,” says Bev Kelley-Miller, President of the Megan Kelley Foundation.