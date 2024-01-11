GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by the Local Five News Studio Thursday morning to discuss National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the behavior of Packers fans at Lambeau field in 2024, and preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The first topic discussed was human trafficking as January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Chief Davis explains that human trafficking is a serious crime that tends to be a “silent crime” that impacts a lot of people across the nation. The crime tends to target vulnerable people who are more likely to be taken advantage of. This is an issue that Chief Davis says does happen here in Green Bay

“It’s (the human trafficking problem) porportional to our size and certainly there are other larger cities with more of it but we do have a problem right here in Green Bay. We have detectives who focus their efforts actually on human trafficking and we’ve seen some pretty significant cases over the years.”

Chief Davis says the department is combating human trafficking by investing efforts in specific investigations and focusing more on rescuing human trafficking victims and then prosecuting those who profit from the crime itself.

Well with the Packers recently playing their final home game of the 2023 NFL season, the next topic discussed was fan behavior and calls to service made throughout the year at Lambeau Field.

Chief Davis was asked how the fans were this year at Packers’ games and he responded by saying that the fans were “very well behaved.”

The Chief adds that through eight sold-out home games that saw anywhere from about 75,000 to 80,000 people at each game, there were only 10 arrests made and only 36 people ejected. This was said to be about normal compared to seasons in the past.

“Lambeau Field is very safe and I think it’s the result of two things. It’s the fans who do a really good job of having fun without getting out of control, but there’s also a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.”

That hard work is something Chief Davis says will be important as the department starts to make their preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft which will be held in Green Bay for the first time.

At this time, Chief Davis says the Department is working with the Packers and other local agencies and preparation plans are going well. He adds that the department has been in talks with officials from Kansas City and that they will also spend some time observing the event this year in Detroit.

As a final tidbit, Chief Davis says, “We’ll be ready.”