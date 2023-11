(WFRV) – Looking for a new cocktail to serve? Chef Jyll’s Bourbon Pomegranate Spritzer is one that is worth a try!

Ingredients:

3/4 cup bourbon

1 1/2 cup pomegranate juice

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

Zest from one orange

One bottle (750 ml) Prosecco

Fancy ice cubes Added rosemary, orange peel or cranberries



In a large pitcher, combine the bourbon, juice and zest. Just before serving, add ice and pour over Prosecco. Stir and enjoy!