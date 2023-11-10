(WFRV) – Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta Peanuts is a dish that can be served this holiday season. Below are the ingredients and the instructions on how to make them!

Ingredients:

3 lbs Brussels sprouts, cut half

3/4 cup grated Parmesan

4 tbs extra virgin olive oil

5 oz pancetta, small dice

1/4 cup honey

Salt and pepper

2/3 cup salted roasted peanuts, lightly chopped

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large (or two large, depending on the size of Brussels) baking sheet with foil. Toss the Brussels in a large bowl with the parmesan, olive oil and a good pinch of salt and pepper.

Lay in a single layer on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the pancetta over the Brussels sprouts and roast for 18-20 minutes.

Remove and toss with honey and peanuts. Serve immediately.