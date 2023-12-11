(WFRV) – Mashed potatoes can be found at nearly every table in homes during the holidays, take a look at how to make Chef Jyll’s take on the classic dish.

Garlic-Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes (serves 6-8)

Ingredients:

4 lbs russet potatoes, peeled, boiled and drained

12 Tbs butter, divided

2/3 cup whole milk

4 garlic cloves, smashed

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a small pot, heat 8 Tbs of butter over low heat. Once the butter starts to turn a light brown, add the garlic cloves and cook for another 3-4 minutes (staying on low heat) until the butter is brown and smells nutty.

Remove from heat immediately.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk and 4 Tbs butter. Microwave in 1-minute increments, until milk is hot and butter is melted.

Smash the milk mixture into the cooked potatoes until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove garlic from brown butter and drizzle brown butter into the mashed potatoes, stirring and seasoning to taste.