(WFRV) – Cheese and meat are two classic combinations, especially here in Wisconsin. Below is how to make Chef Jyll’s Goat Cheese + Salami Pin

Ingredients:

2 eggs + 2 tbs water, whisked together

1 box puff pastry sheets, thawed

2 tbs flour (for rolling out dough)

6 oz thinly sliced salami (soppressata, dry salami or genoa salami)

4 oz crumbled goat cheese

2 handfuls fresh arugula

Hot honey or regular honey

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray two baking sheets with non-stick cooking spray.

Unfold one thawed pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. lightly roll out, then brush with egg mixture. Evenly layer 1/2 of the salami, 1/2 of the cheese and 1/2 of the arugula over pastry.

Starting on the short side, roll each pastry sheet up like a jelly roll. Repeat with the second pastry sheet.

Slice each roll into about 20 pieces. Place on baking pans and brush with remaining egg wash.

Bake for 20 minutes, until pastry is golden. Let pinwheels cool on baking sheet for three minutes, then gently remove and place on wire rack.

Serve warm or at room temperature, and drizzle with desired honey before serving.