(WFRV) – Chef Jyll has a great recipe for a hot chocolate bread pudding. Below are the ingredients and the instructions on how to make them!

Ingredients:

5 cups stale bread, cut into cubes

4 eggs

1/3 cup sugar

4 packets of favorite hot chocolate mix

3 cups chocolate milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp salt

2 cups chocolate chips

2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray 9×13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place bread cubes in a large bowl.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, hot chocolate mix, chocolate milk, heavy cream, vanilla and salt. Pour over bread cubes and stir gently to combine.

Stir in chocolate chips and one cup of mini marshmallows. Transfer to the baking dish and let sit for 30 minutes or overnight.

Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, then remove the foil and bake until puffed and firm, 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully cover with the remaining marshmallows and return to oven and bake for 10-15 more minutes, until marshmallows are golden.

Serve warm.