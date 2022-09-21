GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – the 9th annual Craftober Fest, sponsored by Festival Foods, is happening this upcoming Saturday, October 8, at the Resch Center. This event will feature hundreds of craft beers, wines, and other spirits, and is the biggest craft beverage sampling event in Northeast Wisconsin. Any people attending must be 21 years or older, and will receive a sampling glass with unlimited samples available with purchase of a ticket.

General admission tickets are $45, and first call tickets are $60. There are also tickets available for any designated drivers: General admission DD tickets are $13, and first call DD tickets are $23. First call tickets are slightly more, but get you in the door an extra hour early with samples to more feature items from vendors. First callers can arrive at 2pm, where as general admission goers can enter starting at 3pm. This event ends at 6pm.

Some other fun things to do while enjoying your craft beverage: