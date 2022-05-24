GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine different cancer organizations will be receiving a donation thanks to the Jerry Parins ‘Cruise for Cancer’ event.

The ‘Cruise for Cancer’ event is entering its 19th year and was organized by former Green Bay Police Officer Jerry Parins. Checks worth $144,000 will be distributed as a combination of the 2021 motorcycle ride alongside the other events held in 2020 raised over $1 million. Parins himself was diagnosed with cancer back in 2003.

The nine organizations receiving the checks are:

HSHS Saint Vincent/Saint Mary’s Foundation

Bellin Health Foundation

Unity Hospice

HSHS Saint Vincent’s Child Life

Bellin Child Life

Colton’s Cure

Ovarian Cancer Community Outreach

Ribbon of Hope Foundation

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Jerry Parins ‘Cruise for Cancer’ event will be held this year on Sunday, June 5. Organizers say riders will be escorted by the Green Bay Police Department on a ride through the City of Green Bay with the goal of honoring families that are in their cancer journey.

Following the ride, a tailgate party will be available to the public at Vandervest Harley-Davidson of Green Bay. The tailgate is expected to include bucket raffles, live auctions, live music by Petty Cash, and food and beverages.

For more information, including the ability to sign up for this year’s motorcycle ride, click here.