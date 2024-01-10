DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – On your drive to work Wednesday morning, you may have noticed traffic lights and signs covered in snow following Tuesday’s winter storm. Crews in De Pere shared how the city goes about clearing it off.

De Pere Public Works street superintendent Tony Fietzer says, “I had 4 individuals basically divide the city up into quadrants. They took an extendable windshield broom and scraper, and went to all the north-facing streets that were regulatory, those being our stop signs, yield signs, and pedestrian crossing signs. They scraped off the ice and snow that was built up on there.”

The reason why the snow is sticking to the lights is because the LEDs don’t burn as hot as the old halogen lights.

“We’re going to have to address the north-facing lights, but after we wrap up the stop signs and yield signs, we’ll transition to bucket trucks and being out in the traffic and clearing those off as well,” Fietzer says.

If you see a sign covered in snow in your area, there are things you can do to clear it up. Fietzer suggests if you see a covered sign, feel free to scrape it off using a car scraper.

He also says, “You can report it. We have a new feature called See-Click-Fix. It’s an online reporting feature that they can go onto our website, report it, and we can go out and take care of it as well.”

The Public Works Department also says they are currently making sure their vehicles and equipment are ready to go with another bout of snow set to arrive in the coming days.