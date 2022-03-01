KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hotspot in Kaukauna has officially reopened for the season.

Employees at Dick’s Drive-In.

Dick’s Drive-In has been known for its burgers and ice cream since the 50s. According to its website, the Drive-In was originally owned by the Sternhagen family and was later purchased by Brothers Scott and Kevin Lambie in 1997. The two have been owners ever since.

With a nice clear sky for opening day, Local 5 was there to see how they kicked off the 2022 season. Plenty of people showed up Tuesday, ready to celebrate its return and get back to some comfort food.

“You have to come try their mini-maxis, their cheeseburgers. I go for their root beer malts – there’s none like it,” recommended Lori Krahn, from Kaukauna.

Lori says she set out this morning with the goal to beta Kaukauna’s Mayor Tony Penterman through the door. She even succeeded! Although, Local 5 was not able to get that accomplishment on camera.

Dick’s Drive-In is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

