STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County advocates are on a texting campaign for more money for Alzheimer’s research.

On the heels of the recent walk to end Alzheimer’s, organizers now have a way for their supporters to directly message their Congress Member of U.S. Senator.

In particular, they are seeking $321 million more to support research at the National Institutes of Health.

They’re building on the recent momentum of two drugs awaiting approval that appear to slow down the degenerative and incurable brain disease that impacts some six million people in our country.

“We all have to work together,” said Cari Josephson who served as chairperson of the recent walk in Door County. “This is a huge problem nationwide. Worldwide really. It takes all of us. It’s not just something the Alzheimer’s Association can solve by itself.”

They are asking people to text AIMWALK to 52886. That directly sends the message to lawmakers.

Advocates also want another $35 million for the “BOLD” Infrastructure Alzheimer’s Act at the CDC.