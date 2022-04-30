KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Electric City Experience, the Fox Valley’s first outdoor music festival of 2022, will be making headlines once again this summer.

According to Electric City Experience, the community festival will be making its way to downtown Kaukauna from June 8 through June 11.

The event will feature five stages of live music, and a diverse selection of different foods to try. The festival will kick off with a performance by Bobby Evans & The Dairyland Kings.

Music will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Friday and Saturday bringing non-stop music performances until 11 p.m. on both nights.

Additionally, this event will offer youth a Kids Carnival Day on June 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The carnival will be followed by a family-friendly show that kicks off at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will reportedly help benefit the city of Kaukauna throughout the year. Event organizers shared that in 2021, proceeds from the event resulted in $17,500 in nonprofit and community investments.

More information including the performance schedule will be released in the coming weeks.