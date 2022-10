GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Winealot Vineyards is hosting an Elvis Thrillagy-themed dinner show on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

This event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and is $60 per ticket. Included in the ticket is a chicken dinner buffet from Van Abel’s, one free drink from the bar, and a concert from Elvis.

To buy a ticket, visit winealotvineyards.com. Make sure to purchase a ticket quickly, because there are only 9 left!