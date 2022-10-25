STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thrills & Chills is happening this weekend in downtown Sturgeon Bay! The event runs from 10am-3pm this Saturday, October 29.

What to expect:

-10am: Annual Kids Costume Parade

-Trick-or-treating until 1pm

-West Side Spooky Celebration from 11am-3pm on Madison Ave.

-Spook-tacular Sturgeon Bay Scavenger Hunt

-And of course lots of food and drinks, especially from the Gnoshery!

The Gnasher will have hot ciders, hot chocolate, and many fall-themed coffee drinks available during the event. Stop in with family or friends to sit and play of of the many Halloween games available as well.