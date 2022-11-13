FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again.

Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke her left ankle jumping off a dock. During her weeks of recovery, Donicht was experiencing excruciating pain.

She says, “When we talk about normal pain levels, it’s 1 to 10. Mine is like 1 to 10,000.”

Donicht was diagnosed with CRPS or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a rare condition that causes patients to have debilitating pain, usually in the ankles and feet.

The pain was so bad that Donicht considered amputation saying, “The surgery was scheduled, and then my pain doctor said ‘Let’s try one more thing.'”

Pain Management physician at Aurora Health Center, Dr. Mansoor Aman implanted Donicht’s leg with a StimRouter.

Dr. Aman says, “A StimRouter is a peripheral nerve stimulator device that’s meant to treat various nerve pain disorders. With a wire in your body, it provides electrical simulation of a low amplitude to provide patients relief.”

For Donicht, the treatment changed her life. She says, “My grandchildren, I can get up and do things with them. I can walk around my yard with my dogs.”

In addition to her doctor, Donicht says her husband and children are what got her through her darkest hour.

“They couldn’t even hug me, but they would be there and they would check in on me. Without them, I wouldn’t have made it this far,” she says.

While there is no cure for CRPS, Donicht says she hopes to continue trying new treatments to help her condition.