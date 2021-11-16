Feeding the Community: Gearing up for Thanksgiving at the Greater Green Bay Salvation Army

(WFRV) – Thanksgiving is getting closer and for those who don’t have a home or family to be with during Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army is here for them.

The Greater Green Bay Salvation Army serves lunch to people every day and that’s why having a Thanksgiving dinner is a must. Social Services Director Nan Pahl says anyone is invited, “We want to be inviting to anyone who wants to come, whether you have a need or whether you have a want for that meal.”

Pahl says that many of her daily lunch guests will be there for Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s so much more than a meal, “People hear that they can come here. They can talk with our social workers if they need to. They can talk to our pastors if they need to. They can get a meal. They can get information about the community. So it really is more than just that one meal,” said Pahl.

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner is Wednesday, November 24 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at their Green Bay headquarters at 626 Union Court. You also have the option to dine in or take out.