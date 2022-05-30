GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Water Walks have been around for two decades calling attention to the pollution in the great lakes.

Siobhan Marks, a ‘Water Walk’ Leader said, “We’ve been doing these walks since about 2002 when Grandma Josephine Mandamin started that to draw attention to the need to stand up and protect our water.”

This group walked from Fish Creek in Door County all the way down to the Neville Museum in Green Bay over a three-day period.

“It used to be you look at a body of water and as native people, we look at that and say it belongs to everyone but more and more as we become more industrialized,” said Marks. “It has been polluting and harming our water.”

Women lead these walks carrying a cooper pail of water the entire time but men also have a role.

“Our responsibility is to carry that eagle staff,” said Mark Denning. “That one that flys above us and sees creation. Sees the things that we do sees are we living up to our responsibilities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed this ‘Water Walk’ but organizers said they were pleased to see it come together this year.

“It’s an opportunity for any one of us to do something,” said Marks. “We don’t have to sit back and watch and wonder. We can actually take action.”