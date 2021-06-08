Founder’s Day: WFRV Food Drive – Give Where You Live

(WFRV) – Community holds a special meaning throughout Northeast Wisconsin and as part of this year’s Founder’s Day celebration, we here at WFRV Local 5 need your help in giving back.

Our company, Nexstar, is celebrating 25 years of being not only a television and media company but being part of hundreds of communities across the United States. As part of Founder’s Day, Nexstar Media Group is continuing volunteerism in local communities.

As a way to give back to our communities in Northeast Wisconsin, WFRV Local 5 is doing something special.

On Thursday, June 17 we will be collecting non-perishable food, cash and check donations to help feed those in our community who need it the most. We are working with three local charities; Paul’s Pantry, St. Joseph Food Program and Salvation Army to help them stock up on food.

The “Give Where You Live” Food Drive will be held at three locations:

St. Joseph’s Food Program in Menasha, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army at Festival Foods in Manitowoc, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay at the Booyah Stadium, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All you have to do is show up to one of the drop-off locations, drive-through and give your donation – you don’t even need to leave your vehicle.

Leading up to the event, Local 5 will be showcasing each charity, what they do and how they continue helping the people who need it the most. Tune in June 14 – 17 to learn more and stay up to date on all our social media platforms.