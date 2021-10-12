GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Mayor Genrich discusses upcoming town halls, Walnut Bridge official renaming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 to talk about several things happening in the city, including upcoming town halls and getting ready for Halloween.

This month the City of Green Bay is hosting two town halls for residents to give their opinions on the city budgets involving several items like housing and economic development, tourism and infrastructure. There will be an option to attend virtually as well as in person for both sessions.

  • October 21, 5:30 p.m. at NWTC
  • October 26, 5:30 p.m. at UWGB

You can watch it live on the City’s Facebook page as well.

The Walnut Street Bridge was officially renamed the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge after Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law in July. In October there will be an official renaming ceremony where the family of Bart Starr will be in attendance with limited seating for the public.

