GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Each year, Local 5 and Nexstar Media stations across the United States spend a day giving back to the community, it’s called Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, the staff at Local 5 is volunteering at New Community Shelter in Green Bay. The shelter was founded in 1994 to help the homeless and hungry in the area, and it has since grown into a necessary community resource.

Throughout the month of June, the staff at Local 5 and the community have helped gather products for care packages, everything from body wash to flip flops. You can still help though! The New Community Shelter is always looking for items, which you can drop off at their location. Click here to see their full wish list and other ways to help.

How we’re giving back

Prep and serve lunch

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Food box assembly of non-perishables

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Lawn care and gardening

Founders Day – New Community Shelter

Founders Day – New Community Shelter

Founder’s Day – New Community Shelter

Founders Day – New Community Shelter

Founders Day – New Community Shelter

Founders Day – New Community Shelter

Bike repair