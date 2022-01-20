Gov. Evers tours Green Bay recipient businesses of state pandemic grants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers came to Green Bay to hear directly from business owners who received small business grants during the pandemic as a way to keep small businesses afloat.

Evers says the grants helped to keep the economy working during the pandemic but said there are still some that need help.

“We do believe there will be some more opportunities for us to help out small businesses. We’ve put in hundreds of millions of dollars and farmers all across the state of Wisconsin,” said Evers. “All told we’ve spent $1billion dollars making sure our economy stays strong.”

The Governor started the tour in ‘Wonderful Things’ a Green Bay business that came to be during the pandemic. They house around 80 different micro-businesses and creators under one roof. They explain they will use their $10 thousand grant to put in lights and more signs to help the business grow.

Leah Weycker, a co-owner of Wonderful Things said, “I think even without Covid this is a really critical piece for new businesses starting up and could help us all the time.

Businesses qualified for a grant if they were new or expanding to help keep the economy moving during the pandemic.

The governor also stopped at Voyageurs Bakehouse and Gather on Broadway as a part of his tour down Broadway.