Gov. Evers, Tribal leaders sign government-to-government agreement in continued partnership

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Evers says that in the wake of two school shootings at separate Wisconsin high schools the “state has to step up and help” school districts provide more mental health services for students. Evers spoke about his hope to work with Republicans to secure more funding. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer )

(WFRV) – A government-to-government collaboration has been agreed upon once again in Northeast Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, members of his cabinet, Tribal chairs and presidents from several of Wisconsin’s Native Nations signed an agreement for continued consultation between the state and Native Nations.

The agreement not only shows the importance of communication but will also focus on helping improve the planning and delivery of state services to Tribal governments, communities and citizens.

“Signing these agreements today is only the start of our work. The real work comes in the months and years ahead, in living up to these expectations we have set, in growing and developing these relationships, and in updating and renewing our commitments along the way,” said Gov. Evers in a statement.

Gov. Jim Doyle signed Executive Order #39 in 2004 recognizing the government-to-government relationship. In 2019, Governor Evers signed an additional Executive Order recognizing Native Nations as a sovereign authority and renewed Wisconsin’s collaboration with them.

Wisconsin has 11 federally recognized Native Nations and one federally unrecognized nation.