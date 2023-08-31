GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway in Titletown, and the Green Bay Packers are involved. The Super Bowl-winning organization looks to turn multiple vacant lots into a fitness center with tenants.

The proposed building will consist of two stories spread across 46,000 square feet. The building will be located on the east of the US Venture Center along Lombardi Avenue.

Titletown Development looks forward to completing plans and announcing more information this fall.

The Village of Ashwaubenon could not be reached for comment at this time.