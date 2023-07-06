GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis stopped by the Local Five studio Thursday morning to discuss the fallout from the July 4th joint enforcement efforts with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, an update on auto thefts in the area, plans for the Office of Violence Prevention, and the National Night Out.

It was just two weeks ago that the Green Bay Police Department announced it would partner with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department in an effort to enforce firework safety during the 4th of July holiday.

In total, Chief Davis says the department took about 73 calls for fireworks and issued one citation and six warnings throughout the night of the 4th.

As far as the event downtown, Chiefs Davis says the event overall was successful and they only had to deal with what he called “minor issues involving fights and disputes between people.”

On the issue of auto thefts throughout Green Bay, the chief says there is still a problem concerning auto thefts, especially with Kias and Hyundais.

“We’ve done a lot of work in our investigations division to focus on a specific group of individuals, mostly juveniles that we know are responsible for a large number of these.”

The chief cites the reason for the uptick in auto thefts as being because of it becoming an online trend and because kids are just looking for something to do.

When asked about the Office of Violence Prevention, Chief Davis says it is an effort to get people involved with gun violence out of that life. He says they have not yet started the program and are continuing to look for a Director.

He continues to explain how important the new program will be saying, “We have enough of a problem with, not just gun violence, but with all of the factors that surround it in this community.”

National Night Out is another attempt to help limit crime in the city. The event acts as a way for people to get to know their neighbors which in turn, Chief Davis says, will lead to reduced criminal activity.