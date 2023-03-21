BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A toy-making nonprofit in Green Bay has donated wooden cars to Ashwaubenon Public Safety for officers to distribute to children they encounter in traumatic incidents.

50 wooden cars were donated by Rick’s Toybox. For President Rick Brunner, he says these cars are not just toys.

“It’s not so much giving a car to a child, it’s also bringing the community together,” Brunner says. He adds, “When I was a child, the police officers used to hand out football cards and sometimes stickers, and I can remember how that made an impact on me. It’s kind of like handing out a business card from the officer to a child, just building up their relationship.”

Ashwaubenon Public Safety has received other toy donations in the past, but Brunner’s donation is unique.

Lieutenant Wade Wudtke says, “We want to thank Rick for doing this. One of those vehicles, those little toys, takes a lot of man hours to do, and if he’s willing to donate, that means a lot to his character.”

Ashwaubenon is just one of hundreds of communities rick’s toybox has donated to across the country. While Brunner has accomplished a lot, he remains humble about his work.

“To sum it up in one word, ‘wow’. I guess it’s just my small part in helping,” Brunner says.

He also explains that he chose cars because they are small enough for people to carry.