GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of restaurants will participate in The Cannery’s incubator program. Carrie Schmechel has owned “Olive’s Pizza” for two years and is one of the few in the program. Schmechel says the program will allow consumers to support small businesses as they attempt to grow.

“Well, I am really excited for the opportunity because it does give me a chance to kind of test the waters for a second location, I would not be able to do that on my own, so this is giving me a unique opportunity to try it out,” said Schmechel.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber has partnered with food company Proof to provide the opportunity. Incubator director Josh Rogers says the opportunity will prepare those involved for a bright future.

“The goal is to lower the barrier of entry for new restauranters, entrepreneurs, and makers so that they can actually be successful when they get through the program,” explained Rogers.

Schmechel hopes to inspire young business owners as they chase their dreams.

“You have to have a lot of grit I would say, but also just having the ability to withstand some hardships and just really put in your all into it. There’s really no days off so you would have to just be really committed to what you’re doing,” stated Schmechel.

The Cannery reopens on July 12.