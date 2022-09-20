GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greenville Lioness will host its 47th annual craft fair on Sunday, October 2, 2022. This event occurs on the first Sunday of every October.

This year, the event will have over 300 local artists, small businesses, and other craft vendors. It will be from 9 am-3 pm and is $3 per person. Just show up to the event, and pay in cash or Venmo!

This craft fair will be located at Greenville Lions Park, which is at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 76. Parking for this event is offsite and a shuttle will service you to and from the event.