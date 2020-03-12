Appleton’s Alliance Church cancels services

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Alliance Church (AAC) has canceled all services on Sunday, March 15.

According to AAC, ” The State of Wisconsin, with public health officials, has requested that the public do their part in containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The AAC has said they will be streaming a special service with Dr. Mark Harris at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday.

The AAC has also canceled the Sportsmen’s Classic event on Saturday and the Child Dedication event on Sunday.

