Area schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus concerns

(WFRV) – Area schools are postponing events and changing the way students are taught due to concerns surrounding coronavirus. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates on these changes as that information becomes available.

Green Bay Area Public School District

According to a statement by the Green Bay Public School District, “Effective immediately, school athletics, concerts, and other large group activities will be canceled and/or postponed until further notice. Starting tomorrow, March 13, assemblies and other during the day large group gatherings will also be canceled.”

In the same statement, Green Bay Public School District says, “Parent-teacher conferences will continue as planned. Before and after school programs will continue to run. During spring break the District will review its lunch procedures.”

Notre Dame Academy

Effective March 16, immediately after spring break, Notre Dame Academy says classes will be taught using an online learning platform. The school says this will last through March 27. The period may be extended, depending on the coronavirus situation.

“Because Notre Dame Academy was one of the first schools in the area to have Spring Break, and we had a significant percentage of our students returning from travel throughout the United States and the world, we felt the most prudent decision was to move to an Online Learning Platform for the period in time,” Notre Dame Academy Principal Patrick Browne said.

All athletic events/practices and extra-curricular activities will be suspended through Friday, March 27.