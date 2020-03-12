Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 11: Trainers wear rubber gloves as they work in the bench area during the first round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Big Ten Conference announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 12.



According to a tweet by Big Ten Conference, “The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.”

In a statement on the Big Ten Conference official website, they are going to, “Use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The Big Ten Conference says they will, “Continue to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”