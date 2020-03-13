Coronavirus threat leads Wisconsin public schools prepare to provide for food-insecure families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After Michigan’s governor announced Thursday evening that all public schools in the state will close for three weeks to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, schools in Wisconsin have started to prepare for a similar closure.

Local 5 spoke with a representative of Green Bay Area Public Schools, who said that the district is currently working on a plan to provide for food-insecure families.

She said that some families rely on the school system for three meals a day.

The district does not yet have a set plan in place, but they are in the planning stages and will make an announcement when and if the district closes.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor is following this story and will have updates as they become available.