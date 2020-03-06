Diocese of Green Bay introduces restrictions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Diocese of Green Bay announced Thursday that it was invoking “preventative steps” to help cull the person-to-person spread of the Coronavirus.

Those steps include:

Parishioners who are sick are asked to stay home.

Church officials are asked to wash their hands before Mass as well as before and after Communion.

Parishioners should nod their heads and say “Peace be with you” instead of shaking hands during the Passing of the Peace.

Wine will not be available from a chalice during Communion.

In a release distributed Thursday, church officials said the temporary changes are “because of the unpredictable nature of the flu, and in light of the global attention to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The release also states that the Diocese has seen an increase in calls and emails from concerned parishioners regarding possible restrictions.