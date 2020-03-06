Diocese of Green Bay introduces restrictions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Diocese of Green Bay announced Thursday that it was invoking “preventative steps” to help cull the person-to-person spread of the Coronavirus.
Those steps include:
- Parishioners who are sick are asked to stay home.
- Church officials are asked to wash their hands before Mass as well as before and after Communion.
- Parishioners should nod their heads and say “Peace be with you” instead of shaking hands during the Passing of the Peace.
- Wine will not be available from a chalice during Communion.
In a release distributed Thursday, church officials said the temporary changes are “because of the unpredictable nature of the flu, and in light of the global attention to the Covid-19 outbreak.”
The release also states that the Diocese has seen an increase in calls and emails from concerned parishioners regarding possible restrictions.