Evers calls meeting of state leaders to discuss coronavirus

Coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is convening a meeting of the state’s political leaders to hear from health officials about what is being done to deal with the new coronavirus.

Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Tuesday that the governor called the meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19.

MORE: Testing for coronavirus to be done in Madison, Milwaukee

There has been one confirmed case in Wisconsin and more than 100 nationwide.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Legislature, the heads of the state Senate and Assembly’s health committees along with all of the constitutional officers have been invited. State health officials will lead the briefing.

