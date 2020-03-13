Giannis donates to Fiserv Forum employees

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The NBA suspending their season due to the COVID-19 outbreak will have a major impact going beyond games, players and fans. The economic impact on the areas around the stadiums, and employees that are pay-check-to-pay check that depend on games being played is unknown but could be far reaching.

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pledged to donated $100 thousand dollars of his own money to help the employees at the stadium during the suspension.

Bucks star and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Friday he will be following suit, and donating $100 thousand to employees at Fiserv Forum.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT on Thursday night the league will be suspended for at least 30 days, and there are still more to be determined as the pandemic continues.

Silver also released a letter to fans via the NBA’s social media accounts.