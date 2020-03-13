1  of  2
Closings
Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter

Green Bay Area Public School District canceling, postponing events due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a statement by the Green Bay Public School District, “Effective immediately, school athletics, concerts, and other large group activities will be canceled and/or postponed until further notice. Starting…March 13, assemblies and other during the day large group gatherings will also be canceled.”  

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In the same statement, Green Bay Public School District says, “Parent-teacher conferences will continue as planned. Before and after school programs will continue to run. During spring break the District will review its lunch procedures.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"