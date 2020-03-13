Green Bay Area Public School District canceling, postponing events due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a statement by the Green Bay Public School District, “Effective immediately, school athletics, concerts, and other large group activities will be canceled and/or postponed until further notice. Starting…March 13, assemblies and other during the day large group gatherings will also be canceled.”

In the same statement, Green Bay Public School District says, “Parent-teacher conferences will continue as planned. Before and after school programs will continue to run. During spring break the District will review its lunch procedures.”

