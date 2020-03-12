GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Gamblers season suspended due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

CHICAGO, IL (WFRV) – The USHL announced Thursday its decision to suspend game play effective immediately and until further notice.

According to league officials, the decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.

For Northeast Wisconsin residents, that means no more Green Bay Gamblers this season.

In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts, and meetings have also been suspended until further notice.

The league continues to closely monitor the situation and will use this hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.

