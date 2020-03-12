Green Bay Mayor Genrich changes public appearance, travel plans due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he will cancel his involvement in all public gatherings for the foreseeable future amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Mayor Genrich says he is making the decision “following the lead of public health experts around the country and world” and is inviting his “fellow citizens to do the same.”

In a Thursday morning Facebook post, Mayor Genrich added that he and his family have also canceled a planned trip across the country “in order to avoid crowded airports and prevent the spread of COVID-19.” He went on to ask the community to “act similarly and think very seriously before traveling or participating in public events.”

“The best tool we have to slow the transmission of this illness is the blunt instrument of ‘social distancing,’ and we must use it NOW, without hesitation.

We should not expect normalcy in the coming days, weeks, and months in Green Bay or anywhere else. Instead, we must pull together by staying a little farther apart, recognizing the importance of being overly cautious in order to keep our most vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors safe. This will require maximum flexibility and understanding from us all. Be calm; be patient; be kind.

In the days ahead I will be in regular contact with local, state, and federal health officials and will take any and all steps within my power to do what’s in the best interest and health of our community members.

In the face of this global pandemic, it is the responsibility of us all to make the difficult and uncomfortable choices and err on the side of caution, avoiding individual actions that could have detrimental community impacts. We will get through this, but not without significant disruption in our daily lives. Let’s be clear-eyed about the challenges in front of us and be prepared to put the safety of others before our own wishes.“

On Wednesday, Wisconsin health officials confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin – two cases in Fond du Lac County, one case in Waukesha County. Numerous colleges and universities have moved to deliver course material via alternative methods to students who are being asked to remain off-campus, including UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College.

During an address from the Oval Office Wednesday night, President Donald Trump announced all travel between the U.S. and Europe will be suspended for the next 30 days beginning on Friday, March 13. The restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom, according to President Trump. You can watch President Trump’s full address here:

