Kenny Chesney concert at Miller Park postponed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kenny Chesney’s stop at Miller Park has been postponed, according to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chesney was scheduled to perform on April 25 with opening performances from Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead as part of the Chillaxification Tour 2020.

The Brewers are now asking fans to “be patient as the team schedule and Kenny Chesney’s schedule are being reviewed to find a potential new concert date. Refund requests will be offered once a new date is determined.”

