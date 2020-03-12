Kohl Center no longer hosting State Boys Basketball Tournament, Board to consider next steps

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic has been informed that the Kohl Center will not be available for State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 19-21.

In a statement by Todd Clark, WIAA Director of Communications, says members of the WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff will convene for a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball Tournament Series and the continuation of the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay.

