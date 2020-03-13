UPDATE: Lawrence University suspends in-person classes, cancels events due to coronavirus

FRIDAY 3/13/2020 8:30 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University in Appleton has joined a growing list of colleges and universities to move to alternative teaching methods, specifically distance learning, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to the university community, President Mark Burstein says “While there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 on the Lawrence campus, we recognize that we can no longer continue as usual and still protect all members of our community, especially those most at risk.”

Spring Break will begin on March 19 as planned but will be extended to April 5 “to provide faculty and staff additional time to prepare for distance learning.” All Lawrence University-sponsored spring break trips, both domestic and international, have been canceled.

“Students are welcome to stay on campus for spring break, but they cannot travel outside of the immediate vicinity.”

Classes will resume on April 6 and end on June 10 as scheduled but will be taught “through the use of technology.”

“We recognize that some courses, such as research laboratories, studios, or ensembles, will not easily translate to this format, and we are working closely with faculty to resolve these issues prior to the start of the term. The Provost or individual faculty will be in touch with their students before classes resume. No study abroad programs will run during spring term.”

Students are expected to leave campus for the rest of the academic year by April 5. Those unable to return home can apply to remain on campus. Students returning home will see their on-campus related fees for the remainder of the semester removed from their bills, according to the letter. Those fees include remaining room, board, and student activity fees. Tuition still applies.

Campus events are also canceled for the rest of the semester.

“Commencement and its surrounding events may need to be modified. We are working to finalize these decisions as quickly as possible and will share our final plans with the senior class and their families by April 15. I promise you that we will do our best to recognize your achievements and celebrate your graduation, even if we cannot all be together on the Main Hall Green.”

Two live question and answer sessions are scheduled for Saturday: one for Lawrence University faculty and staff at 1 p.m. and one for Lawrence University families and students at 3 p.m. A form is available at the Lawrence University website.

“I recognize this decision presents many challenges to our students, faculty, and staff. We have always risen to the challenges that face us with resilience and ingenuity. I know, as we have in the past, we will rise to this challenge and ensure that Lawrence continues to create a learning environment second to none. Thank you all for your patience, dedication, and, most importantly, your tireless work to support our institution,” says President Burstein.

