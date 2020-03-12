Live Now
Governor Evers and other state officials discuss coronavirus

LIVE: Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus.

Evers’ move Thursday helps free up resources to respond to the virus that has been confirmed in five people so far and is expected to spread. Meanwhile, the state’s high school athletics association moved to drastically restrict attendance at remaining winter sports tournaments.

That includes the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments in Green Bay and Madison. And formal tours at the Capitol in Madison are on hold until further notice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"