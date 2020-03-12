LIVE: Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus.

Evers’ move Thursday helps free up resources to respond to the virus that has been confirmed in five people so far and is expected to spread. Meanwhile, the state’s high school athletics association moved to drastically restrict attendance at remaining winter sports tournaments.

That includes the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments in Green Bay and Madison. And formal tours at the Capitol in Madison are on hold until further notice