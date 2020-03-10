Local Boys & Girls Club takes steps to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is working to keep its clubhouses healthy as the Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

“We’ve been talking to the kids during assembly, which happens once a day,” Christina Thor, Communications & Development Director for the Club told Local 5, “telling them the importance of washing their hands, how easily germs can spread.”

The Club is also distributing flyers with tips on staying healthy, as well as taking extra steps to ensure all surfaces are disinfected regularly.

“We wipe the handles, the tables, counters, so we’re very proactive about things that we’re doing at the club here,” Thor said.

In addition to those steps, the Club is asking kids who are sick to stay home, “just so they don’t spread anything in the clubhouses,” Thor explained.

Those steps mirror the ones the club takes every cold and flu season.

“We have our Health and Life Skills program that’s very proactive teaching healthy living for the kids,” Thor said.