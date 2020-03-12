Major postponements, changes due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WFRV) – As the situation regarding the coronavirus continues to evolve, many businesses, organizations, and major athletics events have been postponed or changes have been made. WFRV Local 5 has compiled the below list of known postponements and changes made. This information will be updated as additional information is provided.

LOCAL 5 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament

The Big Ten Conference has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 12.

Gamblers Thursday_-2351172527796303957
Green Bay Gamblers season suspended due to COVID-19

The USHL announced Thursday its decision to suspend gameplay,effective immediately and until further notice.

NHL pauses 2019-20 season due to coronavirus concerns

The NHL made the decision on March 12, just a day after the NBA made a similar decision.

UW-Oshkosh asking students to return home, will use alternative method to deliver course material

Classes at UW-Oshkosh will not occur in classrooms for an undetermined amount of time. All UW-Oshkosh-sponsored trips, events, and athletic events have also been postponed.

WIAA limits attendance at boys, girls State Tournaments

Teams will only be allowed to admit a limited number of family, fans, and team personnel during the State Tournaments.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit:

For continuing news coverage of coronavirus, visit our Coronavirus page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

