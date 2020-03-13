Closings
Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter

Neenah Area School District asking students and staff to bring devices home daily due to coronavirus uncertainty

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Because of the uncertainty and the rapidly changing nature of this outbreak, the Neenah Area School District advises all students and staff members to bring home their devices each night. At this point, the school will continue as scheduled and all after school activities will continue to be held unless the event has more than 250 people in attendance. A communication related to school events of 250 people or more will be sent directly to the impacted families.

NASD says Wisconsin health officials are not recommending closing schools at this time. School closures can have significant negative impacts on our community. If a school has a student or staff member who has been in contact with coronavirus, NASD says it will work with Winnebago County Health Services to determine the best course of action. Below are considerations as NASD sees it for keeping schools open at this time:

  • Children are not known to get seriously ill from COVID-19.
  • Closing schools may not be effective because some children may congregate anyway at other locations.
  • Many parents, such as healthcare workers, need to be at work. If these critical workers stay home with children it causes significant impacts on the healthcare system and other institutions that are essential for our community to function.
  • If schools close, some children might have to stay home with alternative caregivers, such as elders, who are more vulnerable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"